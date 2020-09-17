Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Axonics Modulation Technologies (AXNX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ: AXNX) recently:

9/12/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/5/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/3/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

9/2/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/20/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/12/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

8/11/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is focused on development and commercialization of a novel implantable SNM system for patients with urinary and bowel dysfunction and disrupting the SNM market. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc. is based in Irvine, CA. “

8/10/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $48.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/3/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $48.00.

7/27/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/22/2020 – Axonics Modulation Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $45.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $41.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

Get Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc alerts:

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total transaction of $587,664.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,159,184.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 221,544 shares of company stock worth $9,005,298 in the last quarter. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.