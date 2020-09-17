Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €615.00 by Berenberg Bank

Rational (FRA:RAA) has been given a €615.00 ($723.53) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.10% from the stock’s previous close.

RAA has been the subject of several other reports. Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($494.12) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €430.00 ($505.88) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Rational presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €478.00 ($562.35).

RAA opened at €596.50 ($701.76) on Tuesday. Rational has a 1-year low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 1-year high of €595.02 ($700.02). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €539.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €504.23.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

