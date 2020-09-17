Randall A. Lipps Sells 1,400 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $76.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.84. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $54.24 and a one year high of $94.85.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,594,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after buying an additional 97,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Omnicell by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,041,000 after buying an additional 14,681 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicell by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 637,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,827,000 after buying an additional 90,934 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Omnicell by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,074,000 after buying an additional 37,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Omnicell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.