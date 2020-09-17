Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.55

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.55 and last traded at C$34.41, with a volume of 534082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.96.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

