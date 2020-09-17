Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.55

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$34.55 and last traded at C$34.41, with a volume of 534082 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.96.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.