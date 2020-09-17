Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Sells $181,108.80 in Stock

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $181,108.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,954,580.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.66. Qorvo Inc has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $787.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 313,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,297,000 after buying an additional 20,059 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $306,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,046,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,374,000 after buying an additional 41,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Cowen lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.