Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Acquired by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $16,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Qorvo by 9.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,058 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Qorvo by 15.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Qorvo by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Qorvo from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $157,176.00. Also, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $226,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,356,786.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,098 shares of company stock worth $3,534,548 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo stock opened at $128.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.66. Qorvo Inc has a 52-week low of $67.54 and a 52-week high of $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.