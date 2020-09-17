Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.94.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 24.1% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 143,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,095,000 after buying an additional 27,922 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.7% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,226 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 44.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $594,000. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

