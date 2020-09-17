Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:XHR)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a report released on Monday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $14.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%.

XHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

NYSE XHR opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 1.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

