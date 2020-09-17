Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Teranga Gold Corp Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teranga Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23.

Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$227.65 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Teranga Gold from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC raised their target price on Teranga Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight Capital raised their target price on Teranga Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Teranga Gold from C$13.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$19.50 target price on Teranga Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.68.

Shares of TGZ opened at C$15.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -427.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. Teranga Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.80.

Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.

