Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Teranga Gold Corp Reduced by Analyst (TSE:TGZ)

Teranga Gold Corp (TSE:TGZ) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Teranga Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23.
Teranga Gold (TSE:TGZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$227.65 million for the quarter.
Shares of TGZ opened at C$15.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -427.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. Teranga Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.80.
About Teranga Gold
Teranga Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold in West Africa. Its projects comprising Sabodala gold mine located in the Republic of Senegal and Wahgnion gold project located in Burkina Faso, as well as 100% owned Golden Hill project, which include 3 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 468 square kilometers located in southwestern Burkina Faso on the Houndé belt.
Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Receive News & Ratings for Teranga Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teranga Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.