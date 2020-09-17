Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International Inc Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tempur Sealy International in a report issued on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.45. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.33 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.67. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 88.49%. The company had revenue of $665.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

