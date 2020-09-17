Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Decreased by Piper Sandler

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of QCR in a report issued on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for QCR’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Get QCR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Shares of QCRH opened at $29.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The firm has a market cap of $470.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.22. QCR had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.81 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,133,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,669,000 after acquiring an additional 49,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 749,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QCR by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 186,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 22,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of QCR by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.