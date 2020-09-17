Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) Increased by Analyst

New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New Residential Investment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $9.50 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.09.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 74.42% and a positive return on equity of 14.32%. The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.87 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in New Residential Investment by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in New Residential Investment by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $77,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,499.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

