Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Hancock Whitney Corp Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.67.

HWC stock opened at $20.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.82. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $311.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $67,946.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

