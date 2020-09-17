Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MDC)

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for M.D.C. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.23. Wedbush also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s FY2020 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.48. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $886.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

MDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on M.D.C. from $38.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine raised M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. M.D.C. has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.41 and a 200-day moving average of $34.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $3,361,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 98.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $388,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in M.D.C. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David Siegel sold 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $329,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry A. Mizel sold 110,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $4,940,239.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,652.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,042 shares of company stock valued at $37,474,574. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.