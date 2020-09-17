Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for BOK Financial Co. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 14th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.78 EPS.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.20). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $510.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.27 million.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wedbush increased their price target on BOK Financial from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

BOK Financial stock opened at $54.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.11. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOKF. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 65.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 19,125.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 291.3% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.49%.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

