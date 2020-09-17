Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Sells $1,350,900.00 in Stock

Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) CFO Jennifer Noel Harris sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,119,051.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.17. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.57. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $47.17 and a 12-month high of $106.44.

Get Q2 alerts:

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $97.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.76 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.59%. Analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Q2 by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Q2 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Q2 in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Q2 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.44.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.