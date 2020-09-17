Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.70

Pulse Seismic Inc (TSE:PSD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 3500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 million and a P/E ratio of -4.66.

Get Pulse Seismic alerts:

Pulse Seismic (TSE:PSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pulse Seismic Inc will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Pulse Seismic Inc acquires, markets, and licenses two-dimensional (2D) and three-dimensional (3D) seismic data for the energy sector in Western Canada. Its library covers principal areas in Alberta, Northeast British Columbia, and Saskatchewan, as well as includes portions of the Northwest Territories, Yukon, Manitoba, and Montana.

Featured Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Seismic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Seismic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.