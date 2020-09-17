Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,979 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,066 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of PVH worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PVH by 15.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the first quarter worth about $627,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 3.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 785,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,727,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH during the second quarter worth about $1,028,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $1,578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PVH shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on PVH from $42.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays upped their price target on PVH from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on PVH from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.12.

NYSE:PVH opened at $72.08 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.52. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by $2.56. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. PVH’s revenue was down 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

