Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,238 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.14% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,749,000 after buying an additional 1,986,106 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,837,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,667,000 after buying an additional 551,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,814,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,454,000 after buying an additional 123,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,859,000 after buying an additional 813,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,461,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have commented on HPP. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.56.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 10.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,625.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

