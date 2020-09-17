Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 619 Shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.10% of Eastgroup Properties worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 296.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eastgroup Properties by 9.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Eastgroup Properties stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. Eastgroup Properties Inc has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $142.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average is $117.54.

Eastgroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.67). Eastgroup Properties had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $89.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eastgroup Properties Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Eastgroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Eastgroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastgroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastgroup Properties from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

EastGroup Properties, Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

