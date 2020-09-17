Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,365 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.84.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $156,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,101.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $96,890.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MLM stock opened at $224.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.92. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $281.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.84.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.