Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,033 Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 346.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. 54.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $144.29 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 144.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.41). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. The business had revenue of $4.11 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

