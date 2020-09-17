Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,747 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $4,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter worth $1,263,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 270.9% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ATO opened at $93.89 on Thursday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $493.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.87%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank H. Yoho purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.48 per share, for a total transaction of $149,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.23.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

