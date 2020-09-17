Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 14,336 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,336 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $338,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 67,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 62,664 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 496.0% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,322,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,339,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

FITB stock opened at $22.05 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.65 and a 200 day moving average of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Fifth Third Bancorp’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

