Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,715,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Quidel as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth about $289,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Quidel in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 68.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 21,886 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $164.72 on Thursday. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $55.25 and a one year high of $306.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.23 and a 200-day moving average of $172.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.40 million. Quidel had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 33.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quidel Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,043.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Bryant acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $234.12 per share, with a total value of $1,170,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 450,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,546,680.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,515 and have sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

