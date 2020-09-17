Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.12 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Celanese worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,675,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $710,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,200 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Celanese in the second quarter valued at about $80,533,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Celanese by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,423,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,245,288,000 after acquiring an additional 561,974 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Celanese by 7.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,642,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $560,886,000 after acquiring an additional 548,661 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Celanese by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,124,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,324,000 after acquiring an additional 390,262 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE opened at $113.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $52.70 and a 52-week high of $128.88.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Celanese from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Celanese from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.10.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.79, for a total value of $80,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,464.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

