Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.07 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.08% of MKS Instruments worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after buying an additional 11,627 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,166 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of MKSI opened at $106.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.46. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $129.97. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $544.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $54,126.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,460.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,161. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

