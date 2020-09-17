Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Nordson were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Nordson from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $198.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $96.46 and a twelve month high of $208.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.80.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $538.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.36 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. Nordson’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $794,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,388.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

