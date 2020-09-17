Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 4,569 Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.10% of National Instruments worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NATI. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Instruments by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,682,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,545,000 after purchasing an additional 34,394 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 28.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,086,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,496,000 after buying an additional 675,454 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,065,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,417,000 after buying an additional 76,224 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,643,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,343,000 after purchasing an additional 40,356 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,153,000 after purchasing an additional 183,688 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Sunday, August 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

In other National Instruments news, CMO Carla Pineyro Sublett sold 5,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $199,600.44. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NATI stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. National Instruments Corp has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.00.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). National Instruments had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $301.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.51 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 79.39%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.