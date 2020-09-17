Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 367,207 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367,207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.19% of Element Solutions worth $5,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 197,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Element Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Element Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

NYSE:ESI opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.75. Element Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.89 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

