Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 10,287 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $276,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $1,810,388.65.

On Friday, September 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 57,979 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $1,550,938.25.

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $1,392,045.41.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 53,213 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,505,395.77.

On Monday, August 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 13,994 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $399,808.58.

On Friday, August 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $2,774,772.94.

On Thursday, August 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $371,486.80.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $5,781,762.36.

On Thursday, August 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $2,962,037.48.

On Tuesday, August 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $697,767.21.

Shares of Progyny stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. Progyny had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,801,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 116,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

