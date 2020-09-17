Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg Sells 10,287 Shares

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $276,720.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 10th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 66,145 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.37, for a total value of $1,810,388.65.
- On Friday, September 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 57,979 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $1,550,938.25.
- On Wednesday, September 2nd, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 48,151 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $1,392,045.41.
- On Wednesday, August 26th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 53,213 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,505,395.77.
- On Monday, August 24th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 13,994 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total value of $399,808.58.
- On Friday, August 21st, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 91,006 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total value of $2,774,772.94.
- On Thursday, August 13th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 12,466 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $371,486.80.
- On Tuesday, August 11th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 194,084 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $5,781,762.36.
- On Thursday, August 6th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 109,381 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $2,962,037.48.
- On Tuesday, August 4th, Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 26,163 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $697,767.21.
Shares of Progyny stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.68. Progyny Inc has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $36.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,619,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,317,000 after purchasing an additional 180,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,011 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,801,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 116,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGNY. Bank of America lifted their target price on Progyny from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.