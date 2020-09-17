Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) CFO Alisha Charlton Sells 1,500 Shares

Pro-Dex Inc (NASDAQ:PDEX) CFO Alisha Charlton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $45,270.00.

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.75 million, a P/E ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.31. Pro-Dex Inc has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Get Pro-Dex alerts:

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.45. Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 34.17%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Pro-Dex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 52,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 10,800.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. 17.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments, dental instruments, and rotary air motors worldwide. It also manufactures plastic injection molds for various industries; and shavers and machined parts. In addition, it provides engineering, and quality and regulatory consulting services.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Pro-Dex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro-Dex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.