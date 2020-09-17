Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 6,097 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,097 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Snap by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Snap by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Snap by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.98.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $24.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.67. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 1.64. Snap Inc has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at $6,449,687.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total value of $143,951.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,712.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,470,783 shares of company stock worth $99,440,853.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

