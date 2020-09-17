Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,884 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,884 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.21% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000.

Shares of FINX opened at $37.23 on Thursday. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $39.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

