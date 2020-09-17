Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,986 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 486,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,861,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 442,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,624,000 after acquiring an additional 15,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 269,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 57,358 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,167,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 92.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 128,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 61,665 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $55.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.57. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $59.87.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

