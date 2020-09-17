Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,601 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,601 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 1,157.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.99. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $110.00.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.38 million. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price target on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Copart from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

In other Copart news, CFO Jeffrey Liaw sold 94,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $7,672,184.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,744,304.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

