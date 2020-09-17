Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 12,980 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,980 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,688.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1,338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

RWO opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.29. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $29.37 and a 52 week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

