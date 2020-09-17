Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,053 Shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JKD. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JKD stock opened at $196.94 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $206.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.74.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.