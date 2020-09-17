Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,722 Shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 34.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after buying an additional 6,181,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,791,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,441,000 after buying an additional 1,785,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 25,893.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,093 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 398,765.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,431,000 after purchasing an additional 976,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,038,000 after purchasing an additional 890,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 29,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.06, for a total transaction of $5,798,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,336,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,102 shares of company stock valued at $17,502,742. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DG stock opened at $202.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.96 and a 200-day moving average of $180.77. Dollar General Corp. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $206.98.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.67.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

