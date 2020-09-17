Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 10,631 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,631 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 124.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 175.6% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 40.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 23.1% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $100.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.44.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.92, for a total transaction of $298,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,734,858 shares in the company, valued at $443,961,839.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth G. Nabel sold 73,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total transaction of $6,497,964.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,543.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,148 shares of company stock worth $55,777,763 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA opened at $68.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of -49.17 and a beta of 0.47. Moderna Inc has a 1-year low of $13.53 and a 1-year high of $95.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.64.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

