Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,022 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 70,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 47,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 26,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDL opened at $27.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.40. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $32.77.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

