Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at $86,868,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 998.1% during the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 338,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,661,000 after buying an additional 307,479 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at $10,645,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 10.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 448,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after buying an additional 43,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the second quarter valued at $5,430,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock opened at $155.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.00. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 12 month low of $99.51 and a 12 month high of $165.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.