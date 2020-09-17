Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $1,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTWO. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at $41,702,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at $41,174,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at $30,232,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 746.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 224,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,745,000 after acquiring an additional 198,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the second quarter valued at $17,059,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000

Shares of VTWO opened at $124.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.54. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $136.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 14th were issued a $0.327 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 11th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

