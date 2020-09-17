Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $955,474,000 after buying an additional 673,551 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,973,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,358,000 after buying an additional 1,557,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,920,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,697,000 after buying an additional 206,388 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.27.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 780 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $538,927 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.14.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.46%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

