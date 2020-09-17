Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 174,312.0% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,631,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 39,608,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,850,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 312.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 50,463 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,223,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 105.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,944 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTSD opened at $95.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.58. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 1-year low of $92.16 and a 1-year high of $99.04.

