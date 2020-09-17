Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,396 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,812,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,902,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,080,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,865,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,096,000 after buying an additional 623,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 337.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after purchasing an additional 86,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLNC. ValuEngine cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Palame purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 74,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,975. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CLNC opened at $5.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $704.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Colony Credit Real Estate had a positive return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 600.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

