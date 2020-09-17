Private Advisor Group LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

VRP stock opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.

