Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.64, for a total transaction of $830,228.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,532,639.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Adaire Fox-Martin sold 58 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $713.42, for a total value of $41,378.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,690.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,615 shares of company stock valued at $5,183,975 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EQIX opened at $767.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $805.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.99, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $773.33 and a 200 day moving average of $691.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.40 by ($3.88). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EQIX. Edward Jones began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $706.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equinix from $584.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $730.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.30.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.