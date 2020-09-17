Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 2,018 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,348 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 458.6% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $2,023,091.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,307 shares of company stock worth $9,273,858. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autodesk from $228.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.41.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $230.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $238.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.57, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $261.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

