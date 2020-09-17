Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,995 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUSA. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 52.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 89,615 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 30,763 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,089 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,234,982 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $62,917,000 after purchasing an additional 65,466 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 231.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 33,052 shares during the period.

Get Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DUSA opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.96. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $16.92 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.